WASHINGTON The New York-area's three main airports are expected to reopen on Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA website said John F Kennedy and Newark international would both open at 6 a.m. EDT, and LaGuardia would open an hour later.

The airports were closed during Hurricane Irene, and a full service flight schedule is not expected to be in place until Tuesday, airlines said.

Big airlines that heavily use the three airports include Delta Air Lines, US Airways, United Airlines, and American Airlines. JetBlue Airways is based at JFK.

