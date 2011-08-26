Pedro Rincon and Juan Carlos board up their windows at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

NEW YORK Authorities in New York City ordered mandatory evacuation of all low-lying areas before Hurricane Irene hits, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday.

Bloomberg told a press conference that the evacuation -- estimated at more than 250,000 people -- could begin when shelters open at 4 p.m..

"We've never done a mandatory evacuation before and we wouldn't be doing it now if we didn't think this storm had the potential to be very serious," Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Grant McCool, Editing by Sandra Maler)