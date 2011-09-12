WASHINGTON U.S. Republicans will try to approve disaster aid quickly by attaching it to legislation that is due to pass Congress next week, the lawmaker who oversees spending in the House of Representatives said on Monday.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said he would attach the money to a stopgap spending bill that will keep the government running beyond September 30, the end of the fiscal year. The House and the Senate are expected to pass that bill next week.

"It is clear that this legislation is a timely and efficient way to get critical emergency funds out the door and to the communities and families that have been devastated by recent natural disasters," Rogers said in a prepared statement.

President Barack Obama requested $5.1 billion last week to help victims of floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Some Republicans have suggested that they will try to offset that money with spending cuts elsewhere, but have emphasized that such budget concerns will not delay action.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has suspended some disaster aid to ensure that money remains for victims of Hurricane Irene and other disasters who have suffered the most.

