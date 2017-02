With the skyline of New York in the background, people walk during sunset at the Jersey City Waterfront Walkway along Hudson river in New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON Tropical Storm Irene was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it neared the border with Canada, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late on Sunday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of near 50 miles per hour and was located about 105 miles south of Quebec City, the hurricane center said.

