Oil terminals and refineries from the Bahamas to New York were bracing for Hurricane Irene on Wednesday.

The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the East Coast by the weekend.

Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not threaten significant crude oil and natural gas production.

The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe. But there are six refineries and numerous storage and shipping terminals on or near the coast.

OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS

* Buckeye Partners planned to shut its 21.6 million-barrel storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama Island by Wednesday night until after Irene passes.

* Statoil also planned shutdown of its 6.75 million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island.

REFINERIES

* PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at its 182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its 160,000bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery.

* ConocoPhillips said it was monitoring the storm as a precaution for its 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery at Linden, New Jersey.

