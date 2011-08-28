NEW YORK The U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday it expects to resume normal operations at the New York Harbor early on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Irene weakened near New York after pummeling the mid-Atlantic Coast with hurricane power.

The New York Harbor is on Yankee alert -- meaning severe traffic restrictions -- at present and the Coast Guard is restricting vessel traffic there, Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe told Reuters.

"We're not letting vessels with 300 gross tons or more weights anchor at the harbor to make sure they don't break loose," Rowe said.

The harbor will remain on Yankee alert for the rest of Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)