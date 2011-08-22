SANTO DOMINGO Hurricane Irene swept just north of the Dominican Republic on Monday after pummeling Puerto Rico, and forecasters saw the storm strengthening to a major hurricane off the Southeast U.S. coast by the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecast showed the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season swinging up Florida's east coast on Thursday for a possible landfall in South Carolina early on Saturday.

Irene, the ninth named storm of the busy 2011 Atlantic season, could be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Ike savaged the Texas coast in 2008.

Earlier, Irene buffeted Puerto Rico with winds and heavy rain, knocking out power and downing trees in the U.S. territory as it churned westward on a track that will take it over the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas before approaching south Florida.

At 11 a.m. EDT, Irene was carrying winds of 80 miles per hour, and was about 70 miles northeast of Punta Cana, a major tourist zone in the east of the Dominican Republic.

Hotels in the Punta Cana area closed their beaches and asked guests to stay indoors as a safety precaution.

"We've recommended that they stay in their rooms," Beatriz Lopez, a spokesperson for the Grand Palladium resort, said, and other hotels reported similar precautions.

"The core of Irene should be passing just to the north of Hispaniola later today and early Tuesday, and reach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas late Tuesday," the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Hispaniola island has impoverished Haiti on its western side and there were fears that rain from Irene could trigger deadly floods and mudslides in the country, which is still struggling to recover from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The U.S. military hospital ship Comfort, which was treating patients and carrying out surgeries in the Haitian port capital of Port-au-Prince, was ordered by its commanders to suspend its operations and seek safe haven at the approach of Irene.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the north coast of the Dominican Republic, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

IRENE SEEN BECOMING MAJOR HURRICANE

Irene was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, but the NHC saw it strengthening into a Category 3 major hurricane over the Bahamas, with winds over 111 mph.

Forecasters said a low pressure trough over the eastern United States was expected to shift Irene's track to the east, reducing the risk of a direct landfall in densely populated south Florida.

Current forecasts showed Irene posing no threat to U.S. oil and gas installations in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Puerto Rico, authorities said nearly 800 people had sought refuge at emergency shelters as the hurricane passed.

There were no reports of deaths or major injuries.

But 800,000 people on the island -- about half of the island's electricity customers and including the capital, San Juan -- were left without power by the storm, which also felled trees, swelled rivers over their banks and flooded some roads.

Governor Luis Fortuno said the worst-hit area was the east coast, from Fajardo to Yabucoa, and he had asked the U.S. government to declare Puerto Rico a disaster area so it can gain access to emergency funds.

"This turned into a hurricane in a matter of 24 hours and crossed the entire island," Fortuno said. "This shows we need to be prepared when these systems approach."

On Monday morning, rains and winds had already eased in San Juan and the airport was expected to reopen.

Schools and government offices were closed for Monday in the U.S. territory of 3.9 million people.

Fortuno rushed back to Puerto Rico on Sunday from North Carolina, where he was named chairman of the Southern Governors Association.

(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional reporting by Tom Brown and Jane Sutton in Miami; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Peter Cooney)