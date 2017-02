NEW YORK New York and Connecticut commuters will not be able to travel to their jobs in New York City on Metro-North Railroad, which must stay closed because of "significant damage" caused by the hurricane, the railway company said in a statement.

The signal line is not fully functioning on any of the three lines and there is significant flooding at stations and parking lots, as well as mudslides and washouts, Metro-North Railroad said.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; editing by Anthony Boadle)