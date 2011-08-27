NEW YORK Dominion Resources will reduce power at its two-unit 2,100-megawatt Millstone nuclear power generating station in Connecticut on Saturday to maintain grid stability in the event that winds and rain from Hurricane Irene affect the electricity grid, a spokesman said.

Dominion did not say by how much it would reduce power.

"Reducing power helps maintain grid stability because in the event that the units go offline, there will be less of a shock to the grid if they are not operating at 100 percent," said Kenneth Holt, a Dominion spokesman.

The company is continuing to monitor the storm and if conditions worsen it will fully shut down the reactors in advance of the storm's arrival, Holt added.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Vicki Allen)