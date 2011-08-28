A police car sits surrounded by water in lower Manahattan as Hurricane Irene closes in on New York City August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz

WASHINGTON Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said on Sunday that the worst of Hurricane Irene had passed for much of the East Coast including New York and New Jersey.

As the storm headed for New England and eastern Canada, she told a news conference that pre-storm preparations dramatically reduced the loss of life but warned that river flooding across the eastern seaboard continued to pose hazards for the public.

U.S. officials have begun to assess the damage to public and uninsured properties in North Carolina and are expected to begin doing so soon in other states. FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate told reporters at the same news conference that the assessment process could take several days.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jackie Frank)