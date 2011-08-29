Following are details of which New York and New Jersey bus, subway and commuter rail lines have reopened and which are still shut as authorities inspect and clear damage caused by Hurricane Irene. The storm flooded tracks, downed power lines, toppled trees and caused other damage.

The list includes airports, bridges, and tunnels.

SUBWAY AND TRAINS

* Subway service has fully resumed, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said, and riders should expect normal delays.

- PATH train service from New Jersey to Manhattan resumed at 4 a.m./(0800 GMT).

- Bus service has fully resumed.

- Long Island Railroad resumed "near-normal service" on six branches (Babylon, Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Port Washington, Hempstead, West Hempstead), but there may be some cancellations and shorter trains than usual.

- The Metro-North Railroad was set to resume service on lower portions of two of its three commuter lines serving New York City suburbs starting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the railroad said in a statement.

A Sunday schedule will be in effect on the Lower Hudson Line between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon. On the Lower Harlem line a Sunday schedule also will be used between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains.

The third line, the New Haven Line, remains shut. So will the Upper Hudson and Upper Harlem lines. Branches still shut include New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury.

- New Jersey Transit trains suspended until further notice except Atlantic City Rail Line. No service to Meadowlands for the Jets/Giants game Monday but Coach USA will run extra buses.

- New York City's Staten Island Ferry, which links the outer borough with Manhattan's southern tip, and Staten Island Railroad both open.

- Amtrak: Most Northeast Regional trains between Philadelphia and Washington to resume Monday. Amtrak services between Boston and Philadelphia canceled due to extensive flooding, debris on tracks and power issues. Acela Express service between Washington and Boston canceled.

BRIDGES AND TUNNELS

* All of the city's bridges were open on Monday, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge, the Queensboro Bridge, and the movable bridges. The George Washington Bridge and Lincoln, Holland and Battery tunnels also were open as usual.

HIGHWAYS, ROADS AND TAXIS

* Yellow taxis, liveries, black cars, limousines and commuter vans were back to the normal fare system.

- Approximately 28 miles/45 km of the NY State Thruway (I-87) is closed in both directions from the Tappan Zee Bridge north to Exit 16 (Woodbury) due to flooding.

- Flooding expected to worsen in New Jersey and New York state as rivers crest in the coming days. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned of possible closures on Interstate 88 (exits 23 to 24), US Route 20 at Schohaire/Schenectady county line, and numerous smaller roads.

AIRPORTS

* New York's John F. Kennedy International and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport reopened for arriving flights at 6 a.m./1000 GMT; departures resumed at noon/1600 GMT. LaGuardia airport reopened to both arrivals and departures at 7 a.m./1100 GMT.

The Airtrain for JFK and the Newark AirTrain are back in service.

Stewart International Airport should reopen but the Port Authority told travelers to check with their carriers. Plans to reopen partially flooded Teterboro Airport have yet to be set.

(Sources: NYC.gov, PANYNJ.gov, MTA.info, and thruway.ny.gov/)

