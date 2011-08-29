Following are details of which New York and New Jersey bus, subway and commuter rail lines are still shut as authorities inspect and clear damage caused by Hurricane Irene. The storm flooded tracks, downed power lines, toppled trees and caused other damage.

The list includes airports, bridges, and tunnels.

SUBWAY AND TRAINS

* Subway service resumed at 6 a.m., though service will be less frequent and customers should expect delays and crowded trains, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. Some lines will run local and the C train remains suspended. No service in the Rockaways.

- PATH train service from New Jersey to Manhattan was resumed at 4 a.m.

- Bus service resumed partially on Sunday and was due to ramp up throughout Monday.

- Long Island Railroad resumes "near-normal service" on six branches (Babylon, Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Port Washington, Hempstead, West Hempstead), but there may be some cancellations and shorter trains than usual.

- Metro-North Railroad remains suspended on all three lines. "There is still significant damage to many portions of the Metro-North system," the MTA website said. It added that streams and the Bronx River are still overflowing their banks and fallen trees on tracks remain a problem.

- New Jersey Transit trains suspended until further notice except Atlantic City Rail Line. No service to Meadowlands for the Jets/Giants game Monday but Coach USA will run extra buses.

- New York City's Staten Island Ferry, which links the outer borough with Manhattan's southern tip, and Staten Island Railroad both open.

- Amtrak: Most Northeast Regional trains between Philadelphia and Washington to resume Monday. Amtrak services between Boston and Philadelphia canceled due to extensive flooding, debris on tracks and power issues. Acela Express service between Washington and Boston canceled

.

BRIDGES AND TUNNELS

* All of the city's bridges were open on Monday, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge, the Queensboro Bridge, and the movable bridges. The George Washington Bridge and Lincoln, Holland and Battery tunnels were also open as usual.

HIGHWAYS, ROADS AND TAXIS

* Yellow taxis, liveries, black cars, limousines and commuter vans were back to the normal fare system.

- Approximately 28 miles of the NY State Thruway (I-87) is closed in both directions from the Tappan Zee Bridge north to Exit 16 (Woodbury) due to flooding.

- Flooding expected to worsen in New Jersey and New York state as rivers crest in the coming days. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned of possible closures on Interstate 88 (exits 23 to 24), US Route 20 at Schohaire/Schenectady county line, and numerous smaller roads.

AIRPORTS

* New York's John F. Kennedy International and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport reopens for arriving flights at 6 a.m. EDT; departures will resume at noon. LaGuardia airports reopens to both arrivals and departures at 7:00 a.m..

The airtrain for JFK should be back in service at 4:00 a.m. while the Newark AirTrain should reopen at 6:00 a.m.

Stewart International Airport should reopen but the Port Authority told travelers to check with their carriers. Plans to reopen partially flooded Teterboro Airport have yet to be finalized.

(Sources: NYC.gov, PANYNJ.gov, MTA.info, and thruway.ny.gov/)

(Reporting by Claudia Parsons)