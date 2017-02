VINEYARD HAVEN, Massachusetts The White House said that President Barack Obama would depart from his vacation here Friday evening, one day earlier than planned, and return to Washington.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the president had decided to go home early in advance of the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene on the U.S. East Coast. Obama's wife and daughters will travel back as planned Saturday.

