President Barack Obama speaks about damage done by Hurricane Irene next to Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano (C) and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate (R) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Sunday warned that flooding from Hurricane Irene could worsen as rivers flood their banks and said federal recovery efforts would last a few weeks.

"I want people to understand this is not over," Obama said in a statement read at the White House. "Response and recovery efforts will be an ongoing operation," he added.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan, Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)