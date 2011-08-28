NEW YORK About 3.3 million customers lost power in the East Coast on Sunday as Hurricane Irene lashed the U.S. East Coast.

Close to 600,000 customers lost power within a half hour early on Sunday morning as the Category One hurricane pummeled the region and loomed close to New York City.

Con Edison, which supplies power to 3 million customers in New York City, had not reached a decision to shut off power to lower Manhattan early on Sunday.

About 80,000 Con-Ed customers in New York City and Westchester County were without power on Sunday morning.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)