NEW YORK Power was restored to one in every six households and business affected by outages as Hurricane Irene pummeled the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, leaving over 5 million without electricity on Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

About 18 percent of customers that had been affected by peak power outages following Hurricane Irene got power back on by Monday afternoon, the department's data shows .

The DOE said 5.1 million customers remained without power in 14 U.S. East Coast states at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday, down from the 6.7 million affected at peak outage, the department said in a report.

Power was restored to just under 400,000 customers since Monday morning, according to the government data.

While New York state had the most outages with about 890,000 customers without power, Rhode Island had the largest portion of its homes and businesses affected, at 65 percent, on Monday morning.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Matthew Robinson, David Sheppard and Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)