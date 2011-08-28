PHILADELPHIA Four people have been killed in Pennsylvania from the effects of Hurricane Irene, including two men killed by falling trees, a state official said on Sunday.

The deaths bring to 20 the number of people killed by the storm in the United States as Irene, now a tropical storm, marches up the East Coast.

Ruth Miller, deputy press secretary for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said one man was killed in East Hanover Township in Dauphin County early on Sunday morning when a tree fell on his tent.

Another man, in Luzerne County, died when a tree fell on his camper, and a third man was killed in Carbon County after his car went off the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, she said.

Miller said Pocono Township, in Monroe County, also reported a storm-related death but no further details were immediately available.

"They are all storm-related," she said of the deaths.

(Reporting by Dave Warner, Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)