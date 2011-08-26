WASHINGTON Passenger rail operator Amtrak will start canceling trains on its busy Northeast routes on Saturday and shut down that part of the system entirely on Sunday due to Hurricane Irene.

The railroad had already canceled trains south of Washington due to the storm, which threatens to bring severe winds and torrential rain and flooding over the weekend.

The Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and Boston is the railroad's busiest and most lucrative line, handling more than 10 million passengers in 2010.

Separately, freight operator CSX said on Friday it would curtail rail service along coastal North Carolina and Virginia and assess the potential storm impact on operations in other areas.

