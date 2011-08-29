Rescuers work to reach areas hit by deadly Afghanistan avalanches
KABUL Afghan officials were working on Monday to reach remote villages after avalanches and heavy snow killed at least 119 people around the country.
WASHINGTON Tropical Storm Irene maintained maximum wind speeds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour) as the storm neared Canada on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday after it swept up the East Coast over the weekend, leaving at least 15 dead, widespread flooding and as many as 3.6 million homes and businesses without electricity.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Anthony Boadle)
KABUL Afghan officials were working on Monday to reach remote villages after avalanches and heavy snow killed at least 119 people around the country.
A meteor plummeted in a fireball over Lake Michigan early on Monday, lighting up the night sky in bright blue just before scattering over the lake in many pieces, according to a police video and an expert's description.
European Union nations could save 50 billion euros ($53.68 billion) a year by fully carrying out existing environmental laws in areas such as air pollution and waste, the European Commission said on Monday.