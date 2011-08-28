NEW YORK All bridges, tunnels and interstates in Virginia that were closed ahead of Hurricane Irene have now reopened, but 23 primary and 204 secondary roads are still closed throughout the state, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Sunday.

The status of the roads still shut was as of 7:00 p.m. EDT, the department said in a statement.

"Motorists are encouraged to stay at home the remainder of today so that emergency crews can continue their efforts to ensure roads are safe for travel," the department said.

The counties with the most closures are: Brunswick, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Hanover, Richmond and Surrey.

Only one ferry boat at the Jamestown Scotland Ferry during daylight hours will reopen on Monday. All ferries should be running on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Marguerita Choy)