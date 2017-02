WASHINGTON Tropical Storm Irene's sustained maximum wind speed dropped to 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers per hour) as the center of the storm neared northern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, leaving at least 12 dead and as many as 3.6 million people without electricity.

