HOUSTON BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf of Mexico, said on Friday that the company was restaffing its shut oil and gas platforms and would restart production "in coming days" once it was deemed safe, the company said.

BP said aerial inspections of its Gulf operations "did not identify any significant damage" after Isaac, which came ashore on Tuesday as a hurricane. The storm later weakened but hovered over coastal Louisiana, hampering Gulf producers' restaffing and restarting efforts. By Friday what was left of the storm had moved north of Louisiana.

BP operates seven Gulf platforms including Thunder Horse, the world's largest, which can produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil and 200 cubic million feet per day of natural gas.

