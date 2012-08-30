Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
The U.S. Coast Guard is still assessing ports and waterways along the Gulf Coast on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Isaac came ashore in Louisiana.
Waterways will reopen and port operations will resume "as soon as safely possible," the Coast Guard said in a news release.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.