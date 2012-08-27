HOUSTON U.S. regulators said on Monday that 78.02 percent of daily oil and 48.31 percent of daily natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was shut by Tropical Storm Isaac, which was forecast to make landfall as a minimal hurricane between the Florida Panhandle and western Louisiana by midweek.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said oil and gas producers had shut 1.076 million barrels per day of oil, up from 333,815 bpd on Sunday, and 2.165 billion cubic feet per day, up from 371 million cubic feet on Sunday, of daily natural gas output as of Monday. Those figures were expected to rise in the coming days.

The Gulf accounts for 23 percent of daily oil and 7 percent of daily natural gas output in the U.S.

Isaac's forecast path will send the storm through one of the most energy infrastructure-heavy areas of the Gulf.

