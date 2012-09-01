Wild boars roam Czech forests - and some of them are radioactive
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
HOUSTON The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, which handles 13 percent of foreign crude coming to the United States, resumed offloading tankers on Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the port.
The LOOP resumed taking crude oil from tankers at 1:05 a.m. CDT (0605 GMT) Saturday at the port's offloading site about 20 miles south of the Louisiana coast, according to the statement.
The LOOP's storage facility in Clovelly, Louisiana, continues to operate using diesel-power generators for electricity while utility operator Entergy Corp repairs the electrical power line to the facility.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Eric Beech)
UNITED NATIONS More than $4 billion is needed by the end of March to help nearly 20 million people who risk starvation in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis called on Wednesday for urgent humanitarian aid for the starving people of South Sudan, saying millions risked being "condemned to death" by a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country.