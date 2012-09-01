HOUSTON Ship traffic along the lower Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and the Gulf of Mexico resumed normal operations late Friday, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard lifted all restrictions to vessel traffic late Friday night. A survey of the lower Mississippi had been performed by the Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and ship pilots before the restrictions, which included port closures, were lifted.

Crude oil tankers bring foreign oil to refineries from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and farmers in the Midwest rely on the waterway to export grain, corn and other products to international markets.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)