The progress of Tropical Storm Isaac is monitored on a screen as Emergency Operation Center (COE) Director Juan Manuel Mendez (R) and Francisco Holguin (L) of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) speak during a news conference in Santo Domingo, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Furniture and other belongings are stacked outside as a resident prepares to move out of a house damaged by a mudslide caused by the passing of Tropical Storm Isaac at Upper Neckles Drive, Carenage August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

A member of the Emergency Operation Center (COE) monitors his computers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Santo Domingo, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man talks about his experience at his home, where a landslide caused by heavy showers due to the passing of Tropical Storm Isaac can be seen through his window, on the hills of Carenage, about 10 km (6 miles) west of the capital Port-of-Spain, August 23, 1012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Residents experience the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Isaac in the western city of Barahona, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tropical Storm Isaac is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken at 7:45 EST (11:45 GMT) August 24, 2012. Isaac headed towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Friday, rumbling slowly west across the Caribbean after unleashing heavy rain on parts of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Broken appliances and building material lay in a heap outside a house at Scorpion Alley, as part of the destruction from a mudslide following heavy showers caused by the passing of Tropical Storm Isaac, in Carenage, about 10 km (6 miles) west of the capital Port-of-Spain August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

A view of homes built on a hillside prone to mudslides in an area outside of Port-au-Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Residents of camps for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake are evacuated to a local school before the arrival of tropical Storm Isaac in Port au Prince, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Tropical Storm Isaac is seen in the Caribbean on August 23, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA

A child runs through floodwater from Tropical Storm Isaac in Vicente Noble, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man sits in his porch flooded by rain from Tropical Storm Isaac in Jaquimeyes, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Workers remove an electrical post blown down by Tropical Storm Isaac in Jaquimeyes, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A family stands around their home damaged by the wind from Tropical Storm Isaac in El Habanero, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A family sits in their porch after winds from Tropical Storm Isaac brought a tree down, hitting the corner of their house, in El Habanero, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A family stand inside their home, damaged by winds from Tropical Storm Isaac, in El Habanero, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man works to recover his personal possession from his flattened home in a camp for displaced people in Port-Au-Prince, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on Haiti, where thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a devastating earthquake. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Residents survey the damage to their homes in a camp for displaced people in a low lying area of Port-Au-Prince, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on Haiti, where thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a devastating earthquake. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

A woman wades through floodwaters in Port au Prince August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on Haiti, where thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a devastating earthquake. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Residents work to recover their personal possesions from their flattened home in a camp for displaced people in Port-Au-Prince, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on Haiti, where thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a devastating earthquake. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Residents of a low lying area in Port au Prince flee their flooded homes with their possessions August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on Haiti, where thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a devastating earthquake. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

A family looks out from their porch at the floodwater from Tropical Storm Isaac in Vicente Noble, Barahona province, August 25, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac emerged over warm Caribbean waters on Saturday slightly weaker but ready to regroup after dumping torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

PORT-AU-PRINCE Tropical Storm Isaac dumped torrential rains on Haiti and flattened tent camps housing survivors of a devastating earthquake, then began an assault on eastern Cuba on Saturday.

Isaac killed at least four people in Haiti and was expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys on Sunday and crossing into the Gulf of Mexico.

Fueled by warm Gulf waters, it was forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with 100-mph (160-kph) winds and hit the U.S. coast somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and New Orleans at midweek.

Isaac's march toward the Gulf comes as U.S. Republicans prepare to gather in Tampa, on Florida's central Gulf Coast, for Monday's start of their national convention ahead of the November presidential election.

Energy operators in the Gulf of Mexico were shutting down offshore oil and gas rigs ahead of Isaac.

The storm could spur short-term shut-downs of 43 percent of U.S. offshore oil capacity and 38 percent of its natural gas output, according to forecasters at Weather Insight, an arm of Thomson Reuters.

Isaac's rain and winds lashed Haiti's southern coast on Saturday, flooding parts of the capital Port-au-Prince and ripping through flimsy resettlement camps that house more than 350,000 survivors of the 2010 earthquake.

A 10-year-old girl was killed near Port-au-Prince when a wall fell on her and a woman in the southern coastal city of Jacmel was crushed to death when a tree fell on her house, government officials said.

At a tent camp in the seaside slum of Cite Soleil, corrugated plastic shacks were broken apart and water gushed in.

"We had never seen anything like this. Everyone fled to the church, but I didn't want to leave my home. All my things are wet," said Edeline Trevil, 47, who survived with her cat.

"I'm cold! I've been wet since last night," the shoeless woman added.

The storm caused power outages and flooding and blew off roofs as it moved across the hilly and severely deforested Caribbean country. Winds had died down by Saturday afternoon but forecasters said rains would continue in Haiti.

EMERGENCY IN FLORIDA

Damage had so far been less than feared, said George Ngwa, Haiti spokesman for the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. "Fortunately there are no reports of serious damage," he said.

By late Saturday afternoon, Isaac's center was over eastern Cuba, 120 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had top winds of 60 mph and would become a hurricane if those swirling winds reach 74 mph. A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida Keys and the southwest coast of Florida.

In Haiti, authorities and U.N. troops worked to clear debris and fallen trees from roads.

The government and aid groups attempted to evacuate thousands of tent camp dwellers on Friday but many Haitians chose to remain in their flimsy, makeshift homes, apparently fearing they would be robbed.

Chan Conga, who lives in a camp known as La Piste, tried to ride out the storm in her tent. But it collapsed under Isaac's winds and driving rains, forcing her to seek refuge in an old cholera clinic packed with hundreds of other people.

"We prayed and sang all night," she said. "We asked God to protect everyone."

Flooding and mudslides were still a threat in Haiti, where many people scrape by on less than $1 a day in the poorest country in the Americas. Flooding could also reignite a cholera epidemic, which has killed more than 7,500 people in Haiti since the disease first appeared in October 2010, aid workers said.

In the Dominican Republic, Isaac felled power and phone lines and left at least a dozen towns cut off by flood waters. Nearly one million people were without power, emergency officials said.

The most severe damage was reported along the south coast, including the capital Santo Domingo.

Rising winds and waves whipped eastern Cuba on Saturday afternoon, prompting government alerts for 11 provinces. In Cuba's easternmost city of Baracoa, water crashed over the seawall and ran ankle-deep through the nearby streets.

CUBA IN STORM'S PATH

More than 1,000 people were evacuated to the homes of friends and family ahead of possible flooding, Cuban TV said.

"We fear the sea and the flooding a lot more than the rain and wind. It rains frequently here all year long, but when the sea comes in everything floods," said Baracoa housewife Yamila Sanchez.

The storm was expected to pass directly over the town of Moa, the center of the Cuban nickel-mining industry, but officials said they expected no major problems and had enough ore on hand to continue processing for up to five days. Cuba is one of the ten largest nickel producers in the world.

In Florida, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, an administrative step aimed at streamlining disaster preparations.

Emergency managers urged tourists to leave the Florida Keys if they could do so safely on Saturday. A single road links the chain of low-lying islands to the Florida Peninsula and the Key West airport was expected to halt flights on Saturday evening.

At Cape Canaveral on Florida's east coast, squalls from the storm delayed until next week the launch of a pair of NASA satellites to study Earth's radiation belts.

Isaac has drawn especially close scrutiny because of the Republican Party's convention, a four-day meeting during which former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney will receive the party's presidential nomination.

Party officials said the convention would convene on Monday as scheduled, but then recess until Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane Center meteorologist Matt Sardi said Tampa could be hit by coastal flooding, storm surge and driving winds and rain.

"That looks like the main threat at this point," he said.

(Writing by Jane Sutton; additional reporting by David Adams, Michael Connor and Kevin Gray in Miami, Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Jeff Franks and Nelson Acosta in Havana, Manuel Jimenez in Santo Domingo and Erwin Seba in Houston, editing by Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)