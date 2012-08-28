Jonathan Sellers (right) loads sandbags with his relatives at a local government sandbag distribution point as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Chauvin. Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Nine-year-old Jaydon Charrier (center), fills sandbags with his parents at local government sandbag distribution pointas they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Chauvin. Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Perry Marie (R) helps his brother Roy pull his crabbing boat out of a bayou as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Chauvin, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Rachel Reboir (L) holds up a pair of new shoes as her fellow employee Christy Lorio hangs up plywood on Magazine Street as business owners prepare for Tropical Storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

James Cardoza takes a break after helping his boss board up his business in preparation for tropical storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Cecil Lapeyrouse fills a gas can while his wife Dee looks on as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Cocodrie. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Cecil Lapeyrouse and his wife Dee secure a canoe as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in Cocodrie. REUTERS/Lee Celano

A sign is seen informing the closure of City Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Members of the City Hall Property Management team board up the outside windows of City Hall in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Members of the City Hall Property Management team board up the outside windows of City Hall in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

This combination of National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite images shows Tropical Storm Isaac (top) on August 27, 2012 and Hurricane Katrina (bottom) on August 28, 2005. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/GOES Project/Handout

Tropical Storm Isaac is seen in the Gulf of Mexico in this NOAA handout satellite image released on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA/GOES East/Handout

Tropical Storm Isaac is pictured as it approaches landfall in this August 27, 2012 NASA handout satellite image taken at 2125 EDT. REUTERS/NASA/Handout.

Tropical Storm Isaac has nearly become a hurricane, with significant storm surge and flood threat from rainfall expected along the northern Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The storm was located about 105 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the NHC said.

Isaac was moving toward the northwest at a speed near 7 mph (11 kmph).

Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)