A stop light hangs down during strong wind and rain as Hurricane Isaac pushes into the New Orleans metro area in Metairie, Louisiana, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Hurricane Isaac weakened slightly as it moved slowly inland over southeastern Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At around 10 am EDT (1400 GMT), the center of hurricane Isaac was located 5 miles east of Houma, Louisiana, and about 50 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, the NHC said.

Isaac is moving toward the northwest around 6 miles per hour (9 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

Isaac was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)