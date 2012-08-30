Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
Heavy rain threat from Tropical Storm Isaac to spread inland during the next few days and water levels remain high along the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
"Even though Isaac is no longer a hurricane, life-threatening hazards from storm surge and inland flooding are still occurring," the NHC said.
Isaac, which is packing winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h) and is expected to continue in this direction through tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Thursday night or early Friday, the NHC said.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.