Heavy rain threat from Tropical Storm Isaac to spread inland during the next few days and water levels remain high along the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

"Even though Isaac is no longer a hurricane, life-threatening hazards from storm surge and inland flooding are still occurring," the NHC said.

Isaac, which is packing winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h) and is expected to continue in this direction through tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Thursday night or early Friday, the NHC said.

