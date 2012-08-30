Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
Isaac weakened into a tropical depression over northern Louisiana packing maximum sustained of about 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
"A turn toward the north is expected by late Thursday night or early Friday," the NHC said.
Isaac is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low pressure system by Saturday, it added.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.