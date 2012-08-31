Isaac weakened into a tropical depression over northern Louisiana packing maximum sustained of about 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

"A turn toward the north is expected by late Thursday night or early Friday," the NHC said.

Isaac is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low pressure system by Saturday, it added.

(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)