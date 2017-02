Hurricane Isaac made a second landfall along the coast of Southeast Louisiana just west of Port Fourchon around 2:15 am CDT, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Isaac has begun to move West-northwestward near 8 miles per hour (13 km/h), and a general Northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected later," the NHC said.

Isaac was packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h). (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)