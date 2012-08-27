HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Monday that the company was continuing efforts to fully evacuate and shut production at all of its central and east-central Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac's arrival.

Shell did not specify which platforms, but five of the six platforms it operates are in those areas.

Those are Mars, which can produce up to 160,000 barrels per day of oil and 121 million cubic feet per day of natural gas; Ursa, 150,000 bpd oil and 400 mmcf/d of gas; Brutus, 100,000 bpd oil, 150 mmcf/d of gas; Auger, 101,000 bpd oil and 415 mmcf/d of gas; and Ram-Powell, 70,000 bpd oil and 260 mmcf/d of gas.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)