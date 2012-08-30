NEW YORK Spectra Energy Corp expects to assess its offshore Main Pass and South Pass pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico for damage in "the next day or so," depending on sea and weather conditions, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Production feeding those lines remains shut in and there are no flows along the pipes, she said. Flows were reduced from 215 dekatherms per day on Sunday to zero on Tuesday as Isaac headed towards the Louisiana coast.

The lines feed into Venice, Louisiana.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)