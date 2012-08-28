ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Tuesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns about supply disruptions resulting from Hurricane Isaac.

"That option has been on the table for some time, and remains on the table, but we have no announcements to make today," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling to Iowa with President Barack Obama on Air Force One.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)