Robin Robert of Metairie fuels up gas cans for his generator as he and other residents head to the pumps in preparation for Tropical Storm Issac in Metairie, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

A sign reinforces concerns as locals prepare for Tropical Storm Issac in Metairie, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. On its current track, Isaac was due to slam into the Gulf Coast anywhere between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of Katrina hitting New Orleans, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

WASHINGTON Tropical Storm Isaac poses risks to life and could cause extensive damage to states along the U.S. Gulf Coast with a storm surge of up to six to 12 feet, U.S. federal emergency officials said on Monday.

"There are some aspects of this storm that are very concerning, particularly storm surge as well as now potentially heavy rainfall across the area of impact," Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said in a conference call with reporters.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Lisa Lambert and Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank)