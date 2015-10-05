Hurricane Joaquin is pictured in this satellite image off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA GOES Project, taken October 5, 2015 at 0015 GMT. REUTERS/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, has begun to move away from Bermuda even as tropical storm conditions continue on the island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Joaquin was about 160 miles (255 km) north of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The hurricane is moving towards the north-northeast near 13 mph (20 km/h), and a turn towards the northeast is expected later on Monday, followed by a turn towards the east-northeast on Tuesday, the agency said.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours for Joaquin, which is passing well east of the coast of the United States.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)