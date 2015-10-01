Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
NEW YORK NYSE Group, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said on Thursday it anticipates U.S. exchanges will be open for normal trading sessions on Monday if Hurricane Joaquin makes landfall on the U.S. East Coast.
The exchange operator said it was prepared to invoke disaster recovery procedures if necessary in order to maintain critical functions for trading and operations.
Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.