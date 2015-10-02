The U.S. Coast Guard said on Friday it was searching for a 735-foot cargo ship with 33 crew aboard reported to be caught in powerful Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas.

The container ship El Faro was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, Florida when the Coast Guard received a satellite notification that the ship had lost propulsion and was listing heavily. The crew reported flooding had been contained.

The Coast Guard has dispatched a search and rescue aircraft from Clearwater, Florida and was seeking to contact the ship.

Joaquin, a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, is about 40 miles (65 km) south-southwest of San Salvador, Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph).

It has started bringing swells to parts of the southeastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center said.

