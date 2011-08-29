Rescuers work to reach areas hit by deadly Afghanistan avalanches
KABUL Afghan officials were working on Monday to reach remote villages after avalanches and heavy snow killed at least 119 people around the country.
Tropical Storm Jose, which formed near Bermuda early Sunday, was seen to be weakening, but still expected to bring squalls to the island late night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a report.
At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), Jose was located about 190 miles northwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), and was moving north at 21 miles per hour (33 km/h).
The NHC said no coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Tropical Storm Jose.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
KABUL Afghan officials were working on Monday to reach remote villages after avalanches and heavy snow killed at least 119 people around the country.
A meteor plummeted in a fireball over Lake Michigan early on Monday, lighting up the night sky in bright blue just before scattering over the lake in many pieces, according to a police video and an expert's description.
European Union nations could save 50 billion euros ($53.68 billion) a year by fully carrying out existing environmental laws in areas such as air pollution and waste, the European Commission said on Monday.