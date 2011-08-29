Tropical Storm Jose, which formed near Bermuda early Sunday, was seen to be weakening, but still expected to bring squalls to the island late night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a report.

At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), Jose was located about 190 miles northwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), and was moving north at 21 miles per hour (33 km/h).

The NHC said no coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Tropical Storm Jose.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)