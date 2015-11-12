Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
Kate, the fourth named hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, weakened into a tropical storm late Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The storm is located about 455 miles (735 km) south of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the NHC said
"Kate is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday" the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.