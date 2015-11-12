Kate, the fourth named hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, weakened into a tropical storm late Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is located about 455 miles (735 km) south of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the NHC said

"Kate is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday" the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

