Bangalore Tropical Storm Katia, located about 1,285 miles east of Leeward Islands was almost a hurricane packing winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Katia is likely to become a Hurricane Wednesday night, the NHC said in its latest report.

At 5:00 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), Katia was moving toward west-northwest at about 20 miles per hour (32 kmph), the NHC added.

However, there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)