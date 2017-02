Katia, a Category 1 Hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but some restrengthening was forecast during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report on Thursday.

At 4:36 p.m. ET (2036 GMT), Katia was located about 930 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

"A general motion toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days," the NHC added.

