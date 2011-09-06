Hurricane Katia has weakened a little as it moves northwest and has prompted a tropical storm watch in Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

At 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), Katia was located about 370 miles south of Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), the NHC said.

The hurricane is moving northwest at near 9 mph (15 km/h) and is expected to continue through Wednesday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Thursday.

"The core of Katia is expected to move over the western Atlantic between Bermuda and the East Coast of the United States," the NHC said.

