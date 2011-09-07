Hurricane Katia, a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is expected to pass between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States over the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a report late Tuesday.

At 11:00 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), Katia was located about 325 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and was packing maximum winds of 105 miles per hour (165 kmph), the NHC said.

"Katia is moving toward the northwest near 9 miles per hour (15 kmph) and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest and north Wednesday night and Thursday, the NHC said.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda, the NHC said.

The core of Katia is expected to move between the east coast of the United States and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)