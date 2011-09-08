Bangalore Hurricane Katia, currently a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is turning northward between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report late on Wednesday.

At 11:00 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), Katia was located about 325 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and was packing maximum winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kmph), the NHC said.

"The hurricane is expected to turn to the north by Thursday morning, followed by a north-northeastward motion with an increase in forward speed Thursday night and Friday," the NHC said.

Large swells generated by Katia will continue to affect most of the east coast of the United States, Bermuda and east-facing beaches of the Bahamas during the next couple of days, the NHC added.

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)