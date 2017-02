Tropical Storm Katia is slowly strengthening over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

At about 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the storm was located about 630 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of about 45 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Katia is expected to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or early Thursday, the NHC added.

