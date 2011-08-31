Tropical Storm Katia was racing west-northwestward over the Tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late Tuesday.

At 11:00 p.m. ET (0300 GMT), Katia was located about 885 miles west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, and was moving west-northwest at 22 miles per hour (35 km/h).

"Steady strengthening is therefore expected and the official forecast shows Katia becoming a hurricane in about 24 hours," the NHC said.

The NHC added that no coastal watches or warnings are in effect at the time.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)