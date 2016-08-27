Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Tropical Storm Lester has developed an eye and is now a hurricane as it moved west in the Pacific Ocean away from the mainland of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Friday.
The system, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), is about 550 miles (885 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as the storm headed west at 9 miles per hour (15 km per hour), the NHC said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.